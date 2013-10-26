* Some stay home after phone calls
* Five videos published online by morning
* Sensitive issue in ultra-conservative kingdom
RIYADH, Oct 26 A few women filmed themselves
driving in Saudi cities on Saturday, defying government warnings
of arrest and prosecution to take part in a campaign against
men-only road rules, activists said.
But some others stayed at home, put off by phone calls from
men who said they were from the Interior Ministry, reported
organisers of the demonstration against an effective ban on
women drivers.
Police put up checkpoints in some parts of Riyadh, Reuters
witnesses said, and there appeared to be more traffic patrols
than usual on the streets of the capital - the latest sign of
the sensitivity of the issue in the ultra-conservative Islamic
kingdom.
"I know of several women who drove earlier today. We will
post videos (online) later," one of the campaign organisers told
Reuters by phone.
Five videos were published on the campaign's YouTube feed
and Twitter on Saturday morning, dated Oct. 26 and purporting to
show women driving in Riyadh, the oasis region of al-Ahsa and
the city of Jeddah.
It was not possible to verify when they were filmed.
King Abdullah has pushed some cautious reforms, expanding
female education and employment. But he has also been careful
not to open big rifts with conservative clerics.
Mosques across Saudi Arabia broadcast sermons on Friday
telling women to stay at home.
Protests are illegal in Saudi Arabia, and public demands for
political or social change have traditionally been interpreted
by the authorities as an unacceptable challenge to the ruling
al-Saud family's authority, local analysts say.
However, organisers said their call for women to drive on
Saturday was not a political protest as they had not called for
gatherings, rallies or processions of cars.
Instead they have asked women with foreign driving licences
to get behind the wheel accompanied by a male relative and drive
themselves when performing everyday tasks.
WEBSITE HACKED
A website set up by the campaigners to petition the
government appeared to have been hacked on Saturday morning,
displaying a black background illuminated by glowing red
lightning bolts and bearing the message "Reason for the hacking:
I am against women driving in the land of the two holy shrines".
The kingdom's powerful religious establishment is lavishly
financed by the state, but it has opposed numerous government
efforts to gradually increase women's public role in society.
On Tuesday, around 150 conservative clerics gathered outside
the royal court in a rare protest against the pace of social
reforms in Saudi Arabia, including women's rights. One prominent
cleric, Sheikh Nasser al-Omar, was filmed describing the
campaign for women to drive as "a conspiracy".
However, supporters of the campaign can point to
increasingly public support for the idea of women driving in the
media and among prominent Saudi figures.
This month three women in the Shoura Council, an appointed
quasi-parliament set up by King Abdullah to advise the
government on policy, said the Transport Ministry should look
into allowing women to drive.
They argued that the ban made it hard for women to work or
look after their families and that it caused financial hardship
for families who had to employ a full-time driver.
Some Saudi newspapers have also published editorials arguing
women should be allowed to drive.
