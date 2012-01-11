RIYADH Jan 11 For customers of the La
Senza lingerie shop at one of Riyadh's glitziest malls, the
introduction of women-only sales teams this week ended years of
embarrassment.
No longer will female clients have to endure male shop
assistants trying to size them up for underwear by sight through
their voluminous, Islamically-approved robes.
For the women who stand behind the till, King Abdullah's
order last year to make lingerie shops an exclusively female
domain also marks a more profound social shift: a step forward
for female employment.
"I feel happy and independent. I no longer need anyone to
support me financially, plus the job itself makes me strong,"
said Amani, a young woman wearing a face-covering veil who was
serving customers at La Senza.
Women account for only 7 percent of Saudis employed by
private companies but make up almost half of all Saudis listed
as looking for work, according to 2009 government figures.
In this conservative Islamic kingdom, where gender
segregation is strictly enforced, paid employment has
traditionally been seen as an all-male preserve. The fact that
even lingerie shops were mostly staffed by men until this week
had for years been seen by many Saudi women as an absurdity.
By denouncing all forms of female employment as opening the
door to immoral interaction between the sexes, clerics and their
enforcers, the religious police, in this case ended up forcing
women to reveal intimate details of their body shape to men they
did not know.
"It is very comfortable now. The shop is full of women and
one can move freely and ask about anything without feeling
embarrassed," said Heba, a La Senza customer.
SOCIAL CHANGE
In a country where women are banned from driving and need
the permission of a close male relative to work, travel and even
have certain kinds of surgery, female employment is another
battleground between traditionalists and those who want change.
While the ruling al-Saud family has always had a close
relationship with the influential and deeply conservative
Wahhabi clerics, the government has cautiously pushed for
reforms that give women more rights.
"Ninety-nine percent of the society around me are accepting
the situation," said Amani.
"My family supports me a lot. They tell me to do whatever
you like as it is your life," she said, nevertheless declining
to give her surname to avoid causing her family embarrassment.
The clerical establishment remains unmoved, however. The
Grand Mufti, the kingdom's highest religious official, said in a
recent sermon in Riyadh that allowing women to work in shops was
a crime that violates Islamic laws.
Saudi political watchers say King Abdullah has tried to push
cautious change, but powerful conservatives have pushed him
towards the middle ground.
While he disappointed women's rights activists last year by
not granting women the right to drive, he said women could vote
and run in future municipal council elections and serve in the
appointed Shura Council that advises the monarchy.
"I think that 2012 will be an extension of government
efforts (to empower women) and even scaling up and building on
those efforts," Princess Amirah al-Taweel, wife of Saudi
billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, told Reuters in December.
RIYAL EQUALITY
Social opposition is far from the only obstacle in the way
of Saudi women who want to work.
Not only do they need the permission of a father, elder
brother or husband, but given the ban on women driving and lack
of good public transport they need to hire a driver or rely on a
male relative who can drop them off.
For employers the situation is just as difficult. They have
to conform to strict segregation requirements that ensure
unmarried men and women will not be placed in the sort of
unchaperoned proximity that could incur the wrath of the
religious police.
That need for segregated facilities helps explain the huge
disparity between the 56,000 Saudi women working for private
companies and the 295,000 in government posts: girls' schools
and other all-female environments make it much easier to obey
the rules.
But for all the difficulties, private companies want to
employ Saudi women, who are perceived by some as particularly
keen to work hard, said Khaled al-Khudair, the founder of a
women's online employment agency that started up last year.
His company, Glowork, advertises nearly 2,000 jobs pitched
specifically at Saudi women. He said 7,500 female job applicants
have signed up for his site.
More women than men graduated from higher education
institutions last year, but the labour market has so far failed
to catch up.
Jarmo Kotilaine, chief economist of National Commercial Bank
in Jeddah, said Western countries went through a similar process
in the 1960s, before which time educated women frequently did
not expect to parlay their degrees into careers.
"Later the economic necessities changed this," he said.
But overall change is slow.
"My family does not accept the idea that I work in a shop at
all," said Sarah, a sales clerk in another Riyadh lingerie
store.
"My husband supports me, but on condition that this would be
a temporary move till I find a better job in an all-female
environment, like a school," she said.
(Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)