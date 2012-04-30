(Adds detail, quote, background)
By Jessica Donati and Humeyra Pamuk
LONDON/DUBAI, April 30 Saudi Arabia will
continue to help Yemen by supplying it with refined oil products
in May and June, traders said on Monday, extending a lifeline to
its troubled, impoverished neighbour.
A series of attacks on Yemen's oil infrastructure has forced
its main refinery to shut, and the country has become reliant on
Saudi donations to meet its fuel needs.
Yemen's location on the strategically important Bab
al-Mandab strait, through which millions of barrels of oil are
shipped between Asia, Europe and the Americas, makes instability
there a risk to global trade.
Severe fuel shortages in early 2011 led to the deaths of
dozens of people in street battles across the country, helping
to prompt the first oil-related donation from Saudi Arabia in
June 2011.
"Political stability is worth much more for Saudi Arabia,
compared to fuel," said a Gulf-based trader.
Traders expected Saudi Arabia to make monthly purchases in
May and June of around 200,000 tonnes of diesel to give to
Yemen, worth well over $200 million based on prices given by
Yemen's oil minister in late 2011.
State oil giant Saudi Aramco is also expected to make
monthly purchases of around 100,000 tonnes each of gasoline and
fuel oil for delivery into Yemen.
In June 2011, an initial injection of 3 million barrels of
crude from Saudi Arabia allowed Yemen's main Aden refinery to
resume operating.
Supplies ran out a few months later, however, forcing the
plant to shut. Yemen now relies on imports to meet virtually all
of its domestic fuel needs.
Swiss-based trading houses including Trafigura and Vitol
have term deals to supply Yemen with refined oil products, but
volumes meet only a fraction of demand for fuel for its cars,
power stations and other needs.
Saudi Arabia agreed to throw Yemen a second lifeline of about
500,000 tonnes of refined oil products in January and has since
continued to provide regular shipments of fuel.
The deals for May and June will be done on the spot market,
traders said, with state oil giant Saudi Aramco buying products
for delivery into Yemen, rather than Saudi ports.
Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda blew up a gas pipeline
in eastern Yemen last week, the third attack on the country's
oil and gas facilities in a month.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by
Allison Birrane and Jane Baird)