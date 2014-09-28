DUBAI, Sept 28 Saudi Arabia has said
"unprecedented challenges" facing Yemen since Shi'ite Muslim
rebels took over the capital could threaten international
security, and called for swift action to deal with instability
in its southern neighbour.
The world's largest oil exporter, which shares a long border
with Yemen, welcomed an agreement signed in Sanaa on Sept. 21 to
form a new government incorporating the Houthi rebels and some
Yemeni southern separatist forces.
But the kingdom, a key U.S. ally which views itself as
protector of Sunni Islam, fears the accord could benefit its
main regional foe Iran, which it sees as an ally of the Houthis,
and might also bolster the Islamist militant al Qaeda group.
It is not clear whether the power-sharing deal will satisfy
the Houthis' demands, or whether it will instead embolden them
to seek further powers. Under a security annexe to the accord,
they had been expected to leave Sanaa in return for their
inclusion in the new government. To date they remain in place.
In some of his strongest language about Yemen to date, Saudi
Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal told the U.N. General
Assembly that hopes for an end to the crisis had been wrecked by
what he suggested was the Houthis' failure to honour the deal.
"The lack of implementation of the security annexe of the
agreement and the lack of implementation of the agreement itself
in the required manner by the Houthi group has dashed these
hopes," he said in a speech circulated by the Saudi mission at
the United Nations in New York.
"Yemen faces accelerating and extremely dangerous conditions
that require us all to look and propose the necessary solutions
to confront these unprecedented challenges," Prince Saud said.
Prince Saud said Yemen's violence "will no doubt extend to
threaten stability and security on the regional and
international arena that could prove difficult to put down
regardless of the resources and efforts that may be exerted."
Saudi Arabia in 2011 played a key role to push forward a
Gulf power transfer deal that saw long-serving President Ali
Abdullah Saleh step down after months of protests in 2011 in
favour of his deputy.
Yemen has since faced multiple challenges, including regular
attacks by al Qaeda and its affiliate, Ansar al-Sharia, as well
as protests by southern separatists demanding secession from the
country.
The Houthis say their move into Sanaa was necessitated by
them being left out of a government formed after the 2011
protests that they had participated in.
Saudi Arabia views the Houthis, who hail from the Zaydi
branch of Shi'ite Islam, as allies of arch-rival Iran. Iran
denies interfering in Yemeni affairs.
