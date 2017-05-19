(Updates with Saudis saying they shot down missile west of
Riyadh)
DUBAI May 19 Yemen's Houthi movement said on
Friday it had fired a ballistic missile toward the Saudi capital
Riyadh and the Arab coalition waging war in Yemen said it had
intercepted and destroyed a projectile around 200 km (120 miles)
west of the city.
The incident occurred a day before U.S. President Donald
Trump was expected in Riyadh at the start of his first foreign
trip since taking office in January.
The Iran-allied Houthis launched a Burkan-1 missile towards
Riyadh, a statement by their official news agency said. It
Riyadh but gave no further detail.
The Saudi-led coalition said later it had downed a Houthi
missile in the southern Saudi province of Ar Rayn well to the
west of Riyadh. The area is open desert and there were no
casualties, the official Saudi news agency SPA said.
Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV said the Arab coalition that
intervened in Yemen's civil war against the Houthis in 2015 were
"massively" bombing a missile base outside the Yemeni capital
Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthis.
Trump was expected to conclude important security and trade
deals in his meetings with top Saudi officials in Riyadh.
The Trump administration is considering stepping up
non-lethal support, such as intelligence, for the Saudi-led
coalition in Yemen, reversing a policy by ex-President Barack
Obama who curbed the U.S. role due to mounting civilian deaths.
Fearing a spread of Iranian influence in the Arabian
Peninsula, Gulf Arab countries are fighting to end Houthi
control over most of Yemen's main population centres and restore
its internationally recognized government to power.
