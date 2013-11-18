By Matt Smith
DUBAI Nov 18 Turn on a Saudi television and
you'll usually get a diet of religious programming and
uncontroversial imported fare. But there's much more to a "night
in" for the average Saudi - they're also the world's most avid
watchers of YouTube.
The programmes of Jeddah-based UTURN, from drama to reality
shows, are typical. "3al6ayer", or "On the Fly", is a Saudi
version of "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart". "Eysh Elly" is a
lighthearted weekly review of Arab online videos.
As of mid-September, UTURN had 286 million views on YouTube
and 8 million followers on social media such as Facebook and
Twitter, most of them Saudis, said Abdullah Mando, 27, who set
up the company in 2010 with two university friends.
The secret of UTURN's success is simple, but in a Saudi
context, rather revolutionary: give the audience what it wants.
"These kinds of shows are useful and entertaining, and
because they are made by young people, they are close to the
heart," said Maram Gaily, 16, a student in Riyadh.
Addressing serious social issues through humour made it
easier to reach the audience, she said. "The public wants to
watch what makes them laugh."
The Internet's challenge to traditional media is not unique
to Saudi Arabia. YouTube has helped fund around 100 new channels
on its platform, and 25 attract more than 2 million views per
week as of February, according to the most recent data provided
by the company.
But the restrictions on Saudi society, where morality police
patrol public spaces to enforce approved modes of behaviour, has
created a uniquely captive audience for web-based news and
entertainment, media experts say.
With a population of 28.3 million, Saudi Arabia is now the
biggest user of YouTube per capita in the world, and according
to analysts Semiocast was the eighth most active country on
Twitter as of April, accounting for 2.33 percent of all tweets.
"Because of the way of life over there, the main
entertainment is based online," said Salam Saadeh, managing
partner of Y+ Venture Partners, a Dubai venture capital firm
that specialises in digital, mobile and new media.
IMMEDIATE FEEDBACK
Saudis have been ravenous for media outside the state's
purview since they started using the Internet on a mass scale in
the 1990s, said Joe Khalil, associate professor of
communications at Northwestern University in Qatar.
"This included homemade videos and forums where people could
exchange ideas," he said. "The homegrown videos would be
duplicated on DVDs or CDs and distributed among friends. This is
a do-it-yourself type of media."
The direct contact with the audience that the Internet
allows works to the advantage of low-budget productions, said
Kaswara al-Khatib, owner of Saudi advertising agency Full Stop,
who joined UTURN in 2010 and is now company chairman.
"You produce, you put online, you get feedback immediately -
the number of likes or dislikes, number of views, comments. It's
not like we have to produce a whole season and then 'Ooops! It's
not doing well'," he said.
About 90 percent of UTURN's revenue comes from advertising,
of which four-fifths comes from product placement.
Neither UTURN nor C3 (Creative Culture Catalyst), which runs
its rival Telfaz11, would provide data for revenues or other
financial information.
C3's programmes have claimed 222 million YouTube views as of
mid-September, and according to a company presentation also have
2.85 million followers on Twitter, 1.16 million on Google+ and
724,000 on Instagram.
Eighty-four percent of its viewers are from Saudi Arabia,
5.6 percent from the United States and 1.2 percent from the
United Arab Emirates, C3 says.
La Yekthar, a satirical series launched in 2010, has 560,000
subscribers and 4.7 million monthly views. Its spinoff
Temsa7LY, featuring a puppet alligator talking about popular
YouTube videos and interviewing celebrities, claims 11 million
monthly views.
"What makes C3 a success is not the product or the business
model, but the lifestyle (it promotes)," said Abdulaziz
al-Shalan, C3's co-founder.
C3 also utilises in-content advertising and has integrated
products from Unilever, BlackBerry, Saudi Telecom, Samsung,
Dunkin' Donuts, Nestle and Coca-Cola Co into its shows.
"There's almost no (original) advertising in Saudi Arabia
because there aren't a lot of creatives working in advertising
agencies," said Shalan.
"We are developing a new industry in content advertising,"
THE OLD WAYS
The Saudi government owns about nine free-to-air television
stations through the Broadcasting Services of the Kingdom of
Saudi Arabia (BSKSA), plus there are some privately-held local
broadcasters such as Al-Majd, which is religiously-focused, and
Rotana, owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.
No foreign stations can broadcast within Saudi Arabia -
although multiple channels reach the kingdom from other
countries, capturing about 45 percent of market share - and
cinemas are banned.
About 90 percent of households have satellite or digital
television, according to consultants Informa Telecoms & Media.
Channels transmitting to the kingdom tend to rely on shows
that present an idealised picture of Saudi life or foreign
productions that are often remote from the experiences of most
viewers in a country where nearly half the population is under
25.
"Traditional media companies ... create content that is
disconnected from reality," said UTURN's Mando.
The Saudi government has taken steps to monitor or block
some web-based communications and content with an eye on the
role social media played in the protests that unseated rulers in
Tunisia, Egypt, Libya and Yemen.
But the authorities have so far given YouTube free rein.
"There were attempts to regulate blogging, but they haven't
been very successful, so for now they (the authorities) are
turning a blind eye," said Northwestern's Khalil.
That means production companies are operating in an
unregulated space - for now.
"They're not broadcasters so don't need a licence, yet they
are filming," Khalil said.
YouTube declined to say whether it was planning to help
start-up channels in Saudi Arabia but said it was watching
developments in the region with interest.
"We're impressed with the boom of content creators in MENA
and want to bolster the ecosystem and support them as much as
possible," said Maha Abouelenein, a spokeswoman for YouTube in
the Middle East and North Africa.
The companies for their part are careful to avoid attracting
official attention by being provocative.
"Everybody who works at UTURN was raised in Saudi Arabia and
understands the sensitivities," said Mando.
"We're a business and in order to fulfill what we started it
for, which is to advance society, the best way to do it is
without offending anyone."