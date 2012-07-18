BRIEF-Guangdong Zhengye Technology's shares to halt trading pending announcement
* Says shares to halt trading from Feb 23 pending announcement related to share private placement
LONDON, July 18 Indebted telecoms operator Zain Saudi reported a narrowing second-quarter loss on Wednesday, in line with analyst forecasts.
Saudi Arabia's No.3 telecoms operator, an affiliate of Kuwait's Zain, made a net loss of 349 million riyals ($93.1 million) in the three months to June 30. This compares with a net loss of 448.2 million riyals in the year-earlier period.
Five analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Zain Saudi would make a quarterly loss of 350 million riyals. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; editing by Rania El Gamal)
LONDON, Feb 22 European shares climbed to a new 14-month high on Wednesday, supported by well-received earnings updates from companies such as Lloyds, Telefonica Deutschland and Scor.
Feb 22 Solidwizard Technology Co Ltd: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$6 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/Gx57IL Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)