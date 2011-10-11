DUBAI Oct 11 Zain Saudi chief executive Saad al-Barrak is expected to resign at a meeting of the telecoms operator's board on Tuesday, Kuwaiti newspaper al-Rai has reported.

"Al-Rai newspaper has learned the CEO of Zain Saudi has expressed his desire to resign from his position during the board meeting expected today, due to undeclared reasons," al-Rai wrote in an unsourced report.

Kuwait's Zain has management control of affiliate Zain Saudi, owning a 25 percent stake in the Saudi operator.

In September, Bahrain Telecommunications Co and Kingdom Holding withdrew a $950 million bid for this stake.

Barrak is also the former chief executive of Zain. (Reporting by Matt Smith and Andrew Hammond)