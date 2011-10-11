(Corrects after company clarifies appointment to show in
paragraph two Khalid Al-Omar, not Khaled bin Suleiman Al-Omar,
to be CEO)
By Matt Smith
DUBAI Oct 11 Saad al-Barrak has resigned as
telecoms operator Zain Saudi's chief executive, the
company said on Tuesday, two weeks after a consortium withdrew
plans to buy a 25 percent stake.
Khalid Al-Omar will take over as chief executive and
managing director with immediate effect, while Badr al-Kharafi
has been appointed to the board, the company said in a statement
to the Saudi bourse.
Bahrain Telecommunications Co and Kingdom Holding
withdrew a joint $950 million bid for a 25 percent
stake owned by Kuwait's Zain last month, while
al-Barrak also tried to put together his own consortium to buy
out Zain and allow him to remain in charge.
Barrak was also the former chief executive of Zain and was
the architect of Zain's rapid expansion in the previous decade,
when Zain claimed to be the fourth largest telecoms carrier
globally, with operations in 23 countries.
Zain has since retrenched to become a seven-licence carrier,
selling its African operations to India's Bharti Airtel
for $9 billion in 2010, with indebted shareholder the
Kharafi Group seen as the main driver for this change in
strategy.
Kharafi also failed in two attempts to sell controlling
stakes in Zain, first to an Indian-led consortium and then to
UAE's Etisalat .
A condition of the proposed deal with Etisalat was for Zain
to first sell its stake in Zain Saudi since Etisalat is already
active in Saudi Arabia through its affiliate Mobily .
Zain Saudi shares closed 1.7 percent lower on the Saudi
bourse on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Mahmoud Habboush; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)