JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 21 Zain Saudi's
$1.69 billion rights issue was over-subscribed by
105.4 percent, the issue's lead manager Saudi Fransi Capital
said in an emailed statement on Saturday.
The kingdom's third telecom operator started a rights issue
on July 10 which closed eight days later. The issuing price was
set at 10 Saudi riyals, without a premium, it said.
"The rights issue was subscribed by more than 632 million
shares with the receiving banks... This amounts to 6.34 billion
riyals, a coverage of 105.4 percent of the rights issue shares,"
the firm said in the statement.
Prior to the rights issue, Zain Saudi also cut its capital
earlier this month to 4.8 billion riyals from 14 billion riyals
to alleviate accumulated losses, which topped 10 billion riyals
at the end of March.
"With the finalisation of the rights issue, the capital
restructuring of Zain Saudi - which was set to improve the
financial situation of the company - is complete," the statement
said.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif)