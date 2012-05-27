RIYADH May 27 Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority (CMA) has given approval to Saudi Airlines Catering Company for an initial public offering of 30 percent of its stock, the regulator said in a bourse statement on Sunday.

The offering, which will consist of 24.6 million shares, will be sold to the public between June 18-24, following a period of bookbuilding which will decide the price which prospective investors will pay. (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by David French)