BRIEF-Hill International receives contract from Unibair-Rodamco for management, supervision services in Germany
* Has received a contract from Unibail-Rodamco to provide project management and site supervision services
RIYADH May 27 Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority (CMA) has given approval to Saudi Airlines Catering Company for an initial public offering of 30 percent of its stock, the regulator said in a bourse statement on Sunday.
The offering, which will consist of 24.6 million shares, will be sold to the public between June 18-24, following a period of bookbuilding which will decide the price which prospective investors will pay. (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by David French)
BRUSSELS, Feb 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
TORONTO/NEW YORK, Feb 27 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust, which last month agreed to be acquired by Starwood Capital Group for about C$1.7 billion ($1.3 billion), has started talks with the U.S. private investment firm about raising the initial bid, people familiar with the situation told Reuters.