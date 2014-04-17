UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI, April 17 Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel Group posted a 28.4 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday as sales increased and it sold property and equipment.
Al Tayyar made a profit of 280 million riyals ($74.7 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 218 million riyals in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.
Bakheet Investment Group forecast Al Tayyar would make a quarterly profit of 246.1 million riyals.
The travel company attributed its profit rise to a 15 percent increase in sales, as well as the 27 million-riyal gain it booked from the sale of property and equipment. ($1 = 3.7503 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources