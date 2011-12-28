Position: Governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency
Incumbent: Fahad al-Mubarak
Term: Appointed December 2011
Key Facts:
-- Fahad al-Mubarak was appointed by Saudi King Abdullah to
head the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA), succeeding
Muhammad al-Jasser who took office in February 2009.
-- Mubarak, who comes from outside the central bank and is a
private-sector, market-focused figure, was previously chairman
and managing director of Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia. He has
also held the position of chairman of the Saudi stock exchange.
-- He played a role in the privatisation of Saudi Telecom
and was a member of the team which discussed the partial
privatisation of Saudi Arabia's National Gas Industry with
international oil companies.
-- Mubarak, who is from Saudi Arabia's oil-producing Eastern
Province, served as a member of the Shura Council, a
consultative body which advises the government on legislative
matters, for six years, during which he was vice chairman of its
economic and energy committee.
-- He holds a PhD in business administration from the
University of Houston in Texas. Mubarak started his career as
assistant professor at the Saudi King Fahd University of
Petroleum and Minerals.
