Position: Governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency

Incumbent: Fahad al-Mubarak

Term: Appointed December 2011

Key Facts:

-- Fahad al-Mubarak was appointed by Saudi King Abdullah to head the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA), succeeding Muhammad al-Jasser who took office in February 2009.

-- Mubarak, who comes from outside the central bank and is a private-sector, market-focused figure, was previously chairman and managing director of Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia. He has also held the position of chairman of the Saudi stock exchange.

-- He played a role in the privatisation of Saudi Telecom and was a member of the team which discussed the partial privatisation of Saudi Arabia's National Gas Industry with international oil companies.

-- Mubarak, who is from Saudi Arabia's oil-producing Eastern Province, served as a member of the Shura Council, a consultative body which advises the government on legislative matters, for six years, during which he was vice chairman of its economic and energy committee.

-- He holds a PhD in business administration from the University of Houston in Texas. Mubarak started his career as assistant professor at the Saudi King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals. (Compiled by Martina Fuchs, Editing by David Cutler)