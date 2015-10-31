(Adds context, analysis, details, other ratings)
* S&P cuts Saudi ratings by one notch
* Moody's, Fitch ratings remain higher
* Saudi says S&P's decision ignores its strengths
* But may feed into growing market unease about state
finances
* Government hasn't yet released detailed plan to curb
deficit
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Oct 31 Saudi Arabia criticised a decision
by a leading credit rating agency to downgrade its debt, but it
may struggle to reassure markets worried by the damage which low
oil prices are doing to the kingdom's finances.
Standard & Poor's cut its ratings for Saudi Arabia's
long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit on Friday
by one notch to 'A-plus/A-1', citing a "pronounced negative
swing" in the government's budget balance.
S&P kept its outlook for the ratings negative, saying it
could lower them further in the next two years unless the
government managed a large and sustained cut in its deficit.
In a statement released by the official SPA news agency in
the early hours of Saturday, the Saudi finance ministry said the
downgrade was unjustified.
"We consider S&P's credit assessment reactionary, driven by
fluid market factors rather than changes in the fundamentals of
the sovereign," it said.
It added that the Saudi economy remained fundamentally
strong and growing faster than similar economies, noting that
the state's net assets exceeded 100 percent of gross domestic
product and the country had large foreign exchange reserves.
The ministry also pointed out that the world's other two
major rating agencies view Saudi Arabia more positively.
Moody's Investors Service has an Aa3 long-term issuer
rating, one notch above S&P, with a stable outlook; Fitch
Ratings has an AA rating, two notches above S&P, with a negative
outlook.
Nevertheless, S&P's downgrade may feed into increasing
concern about the ability of the world's top oil exporter to
cope in the long term with an era of cheap oil.
The International Monetary Fund estimates the government is
running an annual budget deficit of well over $100 billion and
warned last week that the state's financial reserves would run
out in under five years unless the government cut spending and
raised non-oil revenues.
Reflecting such fears, the Saudi stock index is 14
percent lower than last year's close.
Five-year Saudi credit default swaps, used
to insure against a debt default, are at their highest level
since January 2012, when the region was grappling with the Arab
Spring uprisings.
CDS prices suggest the risk of a sovereign debt default is
higher for Saudi Arabia than it is for the Philippines - a
stunning shift for the wealthy kingdom.
Net foreign assets at the Saudi central bank, which serves
as the country's sovereign wealth fund, have dropped from a
record $737 billion in August last year to $647 billion as the
government liquidates assets to pay its bills.
The finance ministry's statement on Saturday said that "a
thorough fiscal consolidation plan has been announced to ensure
that existing buffers remain sufficiently large."
So far, however, the government has not released a clear,
specific explanation of how it intends to bring the budget gap
under control.
The finance minister has said the government is trimming
expenses, but he gave no details, while the oil minister said
last week that officials were studying whether to cut domestic
energy price subsidies.
That could potentially save the government tens of billions
of dollars annually, but it would be politically sensitive, and
the oil minister did not elaborate. Investors hope more clarity
may come with publication of the government's 2016 budget,
expected by late December.
Even assuming spending and subsidy reforms, "we forecast
that the government's net asset position will decrease to 79
percent of GDP in 2018," S&P said.
It added that any drop of the kingdom's liquid fiscal
financial assets below 100 percent of GDP might trigger another
downgrade.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Kim Coghill)