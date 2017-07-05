DUBAI, July 5 National oil giant Saudi Aramco
said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with South
Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries to make engines and
marine pumps in the kingdom.
The manufacturing facility, which is expected to create over
650 jobs, will be at the site of a $5.2 billion shipyard which
Aramco and partners plan to build at Ras Al Khair on Saudi
Arabia's east coast, Aramco said in a statement on Wednesday.
Also involved in the project is the Saudi Arabian Industrial
Investments Co, founded in 2014 to help develop the Saudi
economy beyond oil exports. Its shareholders are Aramco, top
petrochemical producer Saudi Basic Industries, and the
Public Investment Fund, Riyadh's main sovereign wealth fund.
The companies hope to start operations at the new facility
by the end of 2019. It would make 4-stroke engines under
Hyundai's HiMSEN brand, supporting their use in remote power
plants as well as marine applications for very large and small
vessels, Aramco said.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)