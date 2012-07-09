DUBAI, July 9 Saudi Aramco has launched an
investment arm to buy into companies that have developed
technologies of strategic importance to Saudi Arabia and speed
their deployment in the kingdom, the state-run energy group
said.
Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures LLC (SAEV) plans to invest in
start-up and high-growth ventures offering new technologies to
the upstream and downstream oil and gas sctors, renewables,
energy efficiency and water supply, the company said on Monday.
"As we continue to address long-term energy challenges, SAEV
will help us more effectively engage with the global community
of innovators and entrepreneurs," said Khalid Al-Falih, chief
executive of Aramco.
The world's largest oil producer, which has been pumping
close to a billion dollars worth of crude a day at times this
year, gave no detail of the funds available to its investment
arm.
Individual investments were expected to range from $1
million to $30 million per company, SAEV said, depending on the
stage of development, size of opportunity, strategic relevance
to Saudi Aramco and capital intensity.
"Typically we reserve around 50 percent of investment in any
one company for follow-on financing," SAEV said on its website.
"We seek minority equity ownership positions and in most cases
seek board seats or board observer rights."
The world's reliance on Saudi oil has eased due to a surge
in North American oil production allowing Aramco to focus on
meeting its own gas requirements.
Aramco has instead been focusing over the last few years on
finding enough gas to fuel a domestic industrial boom and could
speed development of its own unconventional reserves by buying
into North American specialist companies.
Every major western oil company has either bought or teamed
up with an independent North American unconventional gas pioneer
over the last four years so they can quickly absorb years of
knowledge gained by the smaller specialists and grab acreage in
the world's biggest gas market.
With Saudi Arabia struggling to find enough fresh water for
its booming population, planning huge solar power plants, and
already experimenting with carbon capture projects on its vast
oilfields, SAEV says it is also likely to invest in cutting edge
companies in these areas.
