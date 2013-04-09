China's property speculators make a dangerous bet in Hefei
* Speculators say govt curbs to be eased soon to support growth
DUBAI, April 9 Saudi British Bank : * Q1 net profit 948 million riyals versus 854 million riyals year-ago -
statement * Q1 net special commission income 885 million riyals versus 775 million riyal
for year-ago * SABB average Q1 net profit estimate was 847.3 mln riyals according to Reuters poll
* Speculators say govt curbs to be eased soon to support growth
* Tejon Ranch Co reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results of operations
* For feb, sales of co, its subsidiaries and affiliated companies was rmb2.98 billion