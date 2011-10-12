JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Oct 12 Saudi Cement Co reported 39 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, analysts forecasts.

The firm made a net profit of 195 million riyals ($52 million) in the three months to end-September, compared with 140 million riyals a year earlier.

Four analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the firm to post, on average, 171.9 million riyals in net profit for the third quarter. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)