March 31 Saudi Electricity Co has
signed a $1.4 billion loan agreement with international banks to
finance the constrution of a new power plant, it said in a
statement posted in Arabic on the Saudi bourse website on
Saturday.
The loan, which will be repaid over 15 years, was made by a
group of international banks led by HSBC and also
including Bank of Tokyo Mitusbishi, Sumitomo-Mitsui Banking
Corporation, Bank Mizuho and a bank identified as German
Development Bank for International Export Projects, said the
statement in Arabic.
The loan is backed by guarantees from Korean export credit
agencies Korea Trade Insurance Corporation (K-Sure) and
Export-Import Bank of Korea.
The power plant is being constructed by a consortium led by
Korea's Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Companies
.
Earlier this month, Saudi Electricity priced a $1.75 billion
two-part Islamic bond -- the kingdom's first dollar-denominated
issue since October 2010, when petrochemicals group Saudi Basic
Industries Corp (SABIC) launched a $1 billion five-year bond.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall and Asma Alsharif)