JEDDAH, Saudi arabia Oct 12 Banque Saudi Fransi posted a 22 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, slightly missing analysts forecasts.

The firm made a net profit of 760 million riyals ($202.7 million) in the three months to end September, compared with 621 million riyals a year earlier.

Eight analysts, surveyed by Reuters expected the firm to post an average of 766 million riyals in net profit for the third quarter. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif, Editing by Dinesh Nair)