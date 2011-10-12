BRIEF-Finland's Sampo wants half of board seats in Topdanmark
Feb 10 Finnish financial holding company Sampo wants to triple its number of members at the board of Topdanmark, the Danish insurer of which it owns around 42 percent.
JEDDAH, Saudi arabia Oct 12 Banque Saudi Fransi posted a 22 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, slightly missing analysts forecasts.
The firm made a net profit of 760 million riyals ($202.7 million) in the three months to end September, compared with 621 million riyals a year earlier.
Eight analysts, surveyed by Reuters expected the firm to post an average of 766 million riyals in net profit for the third quarter. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif, Editing by Dinesh Nair)
Feb 10 Finnish financial holding company Sampo wants to triple its number of members at the board of Topdanmark, the Danish insurer of which it owns around 42 percent.
WARSAW, Feb 10 Polish borrowers seeking compensation for being sold expensive Swiss franc-denominated mortgages should not expect the government to impose a settlement on the banks but take their individual claims to court instead, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the ruling party, said on Friday.
* January 2017, pre-sales value of company and its subsidiaries ( "group") was RMB4.62 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: