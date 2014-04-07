BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust prices 15 mln offering at $18.20 per shr
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 15,000,000 common shares
DUBAI, April 7 Banque Saudi Fransi posted a 25.2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts' estimates as operating income increased.
The bank made a net profit of 856 million riyals ($228.24 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 684 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a filing to Saudi Arabia's bourse.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Saudi Fransi would make a quarterly profit of 755.8 million riyals.
The lender attributed its higher quarterly profit to increasing operating income, which rose 16.3 percent 1.4 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7504 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by David French)
* T-Mobile agrees to sell $500.0 million 4.000% senior notes due 2022, $500.0 million 5.125% senior notes due 2025 and $500.0 million 5.375% senior notes due 2027
WASHINGTON, March 13 Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare that would also reduce the budget deficit, a nonpartisan congressional research office said on Monday, throwing President Donald Trump and Republicans on the defensive as they press forward with replacement legislation.