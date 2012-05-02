DUBAI May 2 Banque Saudi Fransi has mandated Citi, Deutsche Bank and Credit Agricole to arrange global fixed income meetings starting May 7, the arranging banks said in an announcement on Wednesday.

A benchmark dollar-denominated Islamic bond, or sukuk, may follow subject to market conditions. Benchmark is usually understood to mean at least $500 million.

Roadshows begin in Riyadh on May 7, and will cover the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur before ending in London on May 11.

Any potential issue will fall under the bank's newly-established $2 billion sukuk programme. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Reed Stevenson)