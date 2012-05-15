DUBAI May 15 Final price guidance for Banque
Saudi Fransi's five-year benchmark-sized Islamic bond
was set at 185 to 190 basis points over midswaps, arranging
banks said, and the issue is expected to launch and price on
Tuesday.
Final guidance is tighter than early price talk reported on
Monday of 200 basis points over midswaps, suggesting string
demand for the paper.
Two market sources indicated orders were in excess of $3.5
billion but lead arrangers did not yet give a confirmed final
deal size.
Benchmark is usually understood to mean at least $500
million. Considering the healthy order book, deal size could be
more than this, sources said.
Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank and Credit
Agricole are mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners
on the deal.
(Reporting by Mala Pancholia,; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing
by Dinesh Nair)