BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Jan 12 Saudi Hollandi Bank , Saudi Arabia's fourth-largest listed bank, said on Saturday its fourth quarter net profit rose 35.6 percent compared to the same period last year.
The lender said in a statement posted on the Saudi bourse's website it made 313.4 million riyals ($83.6 million) in the last three months of 2012 compared to 231.2 million in the last quarter of 2011. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Sami Aboudi)
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.