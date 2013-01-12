JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Jan 12 Saudi Hollandi Bank , Saudi Arabia's fourth-largest listed bank, said on Saturday its fourth quarter net profit rose 35.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

The lender said in a statement posted on the Saudi bourse's website it made 313.4 million riyals ($83.6 million) in the last three months of 2012 compared to 231.2 million in the last quarter of 2011. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Sami Aboudi)