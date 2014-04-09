* NCB picks HSBC, GIB Capital as IPO advisers - statement
* Share sale expected this year
* IPO likely to be one of largest ever in Saudi
(Adds valuation, context, quote)
RIYADH, April 9 National Commercial Bank
IPO-NACO.SE, Saudi Arabia's largest lender, chose HSBC's
Saudi Arabian arm and the investment banking unit of
Gulf International Bank as advisers on what is expected to be
one of the largest ever initial public share offerings in the
kingdom.
Bankers estimate a deal size of between 15 billion and 20
billion riyals ($4 billion-5.33 billion).
NCB chairman, Mansour al-Maiman, said in a statement on
Wednesday that the bank was preparing to list its shares on the
Saudi stock exchange this year.
"The flotation will contribute to deepening the Saudi
financial market, and will allow Saudi citizens to subscribe to
a venerable financial institution," he added in the statement.
No valuation for the share sale's size or the price at which
the shares will be offered was given.
Currently, NCB is majority-owned by the state Public
Investment Fund. It held assets worth around $101 billion at the
end of 2013 and made net profit of $2.1 billion last year.
Once listed, analysts have said it is likely to be one of
the three largest stocks on the Saudi exchange - which would put
its market capitalisation north of $30 billion.
Saudi Arabia does not allow direct foreign investment in its
stock market and the share sale will only be open to local
investors. However, the Saudi market is very liquid and, given
the desirability of the stock, demand is expected to be high.
Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf announced in February that
15 percent of the bank would be sold by the PIF, with a further
10 percent being transferred to a second state-owned investment
fund - the Public Pension Agency.
($1 = 3.7503 Saudi Riyals)
(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Writing by David French; Editing
by Elaine Hardcastle)