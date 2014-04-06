DUBAI, April 6 Riyad Bank, Saudi Arabia's third-largest lender by assets, posted a 13.5 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' estimates.

The bank made 1.08 billion riyals ($288 million) in the three months ending March 31, compared with 951 million riyals in the same period of 2013, it said in a stock market statement.

It cited an increase in total operating income - which climbed 12 percent year-on-year to 1.93 billion riyals - for the profit rise without elaborating.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expected the bank to post a net profit of 1.03 billion riyals for the first quarter. ($1 = 3.7504 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)