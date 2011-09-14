BRIEF-Flexiroam says a unit signed partnership agreement with Triip Pte Ltd
* Unit Flexiroam Asia Limited has signed a partnership agreement with Triip Pte Ltd
DUBAI, Sept 14 Saudi Telecom Co has launched next generation long-term evolution (LTE) network services in the kingdom, the former monopoly said in a statement on Wednesday, as the battle intensifies for data customers
The move follows a similar announcement from rival Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) a day earlier, with both carriers claiming to be the first in the Middle East to roll out LTE, or 4G.
LTE promises download speeds more than double that of 3G and is designed for data, rather than voice.
Saudi's mobile penetration is 188 percent -- the third-highest in the world -- so mobile data and Internet are likely to be operators' main revenue drivers as subscriber growth stagnates, spurring the race to roll out LTE.
Between them, STC and Mobily account for more than 80 percent of Saudi's mobile subscribers, with indebted Zain Saudi a distant third.
Mobily claims three-quarters of the kingdom's mobile broadband subscribers -- data accounts for about 20 percent of its revenue -- and STC's LTE push is seen as trying to win more of this market share. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David Holmes)
* Unit Flexiroam Asia Limited has signed a partnership agreement with Triip Pte Ltd
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: CABINET The U.S. Senate votes to confirm Republican Senator Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general of the United States. Hillary Clinton and other Democrats flock to support U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren for criticizing Trump's nominee for attorney general after being silenced by Republicans on the Senate floor. The White House says the directo
Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.