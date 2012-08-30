(Corrects descriptor in paragraph 1 to say the company is a
hydraulic and electronic components manufacturer, not a
mobile-equipment maker)
Aug 30 Hydraulic and electronic components
manufacturer Sauer-Danfoss Inc said Chief Executive Sven
Ruder has resigned, effective Oct. 5, and named Eric Alstrom as
the new CEO.
Alstrom comes from Benteler Automotive, a division of the
German conglomerate Benteler Group. He worked for General Motors
in the United States, Asia and Europe earlier.
Alstrom will join Sauer-Danfoss on Sept. 10 as co-president
and co-CEO and will be located in Neumunster, Germany, the
company said.
Shares of the company, which makes engineered hydraulic and
electronic systems for mobile equipment, were down marginally at
$38.21 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)