Feb 29 Mobile-equipment maker Sauer-Danfoss Inc posted a lower quarterly profit, hurt by a 30 percent fall in sales in the Asia-Pacific region, and forecast revenue growth to be nil to 10 percent in 2012.

Shares of the company, which makes engineered hydraulic and electronic systems for mobile equipment, fell 6 percent in trading after the bell.

"We were hit hard in China as our current mix of business is concentrated in the construction and road building markets, which have been particularity impacted by the government's monetary policies," Chief Executive Sven Ruder said in a statement.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $27.4 million, or 57 cents a share, compared with $126 million, or $2.60 a share, a year ago.

Revenue grew 4 percent to $446 million. Sales in the Asia-Pacific region fell as much as 30 percent.

Shares of Sauer-Danfoss were trading at $50.94 after the bell. They closed at $54.14 on Wednesday on the New York Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)