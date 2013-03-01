Eni sells Exxon 25 pct stake in Mozambique gas field for $2.8 bln
MILAN, March 8 Exxonmobil said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in the giant Mozambique gas field of Italian major Eni for about $2.8 billion.
March 1 Danish industrial group Danfoss A/S increased its offer to buy out the rest of Sauer-Danfoss Inc it does not already own, valuing the company at $2.83 billion.
Danfoss offered $58.50 per share for the 24.4 percent of Sauer-Danfoss it does not own, up from its $49 per share bid in November.
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
* Japan Trade Minister may discuss Westinghouse with US officials