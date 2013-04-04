PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 9
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, April 4 Embattled water and waste treatment company Saur said it had received three offers to refinance its debt as it tries to ease the cost of a 1.8 billion euros ($2.31 billion) debt pile.
The offers came from a consortium of lending banks - said to include BNP Paribas and Royal Bank of Scotland - a Natixis-led investment fund called Cube and a holding company set up by the former head of Louis Dreyfus.
Rival waste company Seche Environnement is due to put in its own proposal to restructure Saur's finances on Friday, Saur said in a statement.
LONDON, March 9 Britain needs a new trade deal with the European Union which gives UK and EU insurers and reinsurers the right to operate across borders, an industry lobby group said on Thursday.
SANTIAGO, March 8 BHP Billiton may try to restart production at the world's No.1 copper mine Escondida in Chile using temporary workers once the strike surpasses 30 days, the company told a local radio station on Wednesday.