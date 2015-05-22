(Adds details on ownership)

PARIS May 22 Spanish building and services group FCC and French water and waste group Saur have denied a report in French daily Le Monde saying they had held merger talks.

Le Monde, quoting three anonymous sources, said on Friday shareholders of Saur and FCC water unit Aqualia have been in talks for weeks and that a conclusion was imminent.

"We formally deny any talks or approach with the FCC group," a Saur spokesperson said. A spokesperson for FCC in Madrid denied any interest of the Spanish firm in Saur.

Weighed down by nearly 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) of debt, Saur was forced into a debt restructuring in 2013 and is now partly owned by its creditors following a debt to equity conversion.

France's third-biggest water and waste group, well behind larger competitors Veolia and Suez, is now partly owned by BNP Paribas and BPCE and some investment funds.

The unlisted Societe d'amenagement urbain et rural (Saur) has turnover of 1.7 billion euros, employs 13,000 people and serves 18 million customers, according to its website. Market leader Veolia had 2014 revenue of 23.9 billion euros and supplies 96 million people worldwide with drinking water.

Le Monde said the talks were led by Henri Proglio, former EDF chief executive and board member of BPCE unit Natixis. The paper said that, as former Veolia CEO, Proglio was in touch with FCC shareholder and former Veolia board member Esther Koplowitz.

Koplowitz is FCC's second-largest shareholders with a stake of 22.5 percent while BPCE is FCC's fourth-largest shareholder with a stake of 2.94 percent, ThomsonReuters Eikon data show.

Saur director Jerome Le Conte was a top Veolia executive under Proglio. Le Monde quoted Proglio as saying he was not involved in the talks.

Industry insiders say Saur is a prime target for a foreign water and waste group because its main shareholders are financial companies and because the firm could not be bought by market leaders Veolia and Suez for antitrust reasons. The two water giants have French water distribution market shares of around 40 and 20 percent respectively.

