Plains All American Pipeline to buy gathering system in Permian Basin
Jan 24 Plains All American Pipeline LP said on Tuesday it bought a crude oil gathering system in the Permian Basin for about $1.2 billion.
Dec 15 Savanna Energy Services Corp said on Thursday it had received interest from other bidders after Total Energy Services Inc made an offer in November to buy the oilfield services provider.
The company said it intends to conduct a formal process early next year to explore strategic alternatives.
Savanna Energy had a market value of C$190.41 million ($142.95 million) as of the stock's Wednesday close. ($1 = 1.3320 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million