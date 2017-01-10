BRIEF-Halcon Resources enters into an agreement with Samson Exploration for total price of $705 mln
* On Jan 18, unit entered into purchase and sale agreement with Samson Exploration for total purchase price of $705.0 million - SEC filing
Jan 10 Canadian oilfield services company Savanna Energy Services Corp said on Tuesday that it would open its books this week to potential suitors interested in a deal with the company.
Savanna said it also planned to explore strategic alternatives, which may include a sale of the company among other options.
The company had rejected an unsolicited acquisition offer from Total Energy Services Inc in December. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 24 Plains All American Pipeline LP said it would buy a crude oil gathering system in the Permian Basin for about $1.22 billion, bolstering its presence in the top U.S. oil field.
