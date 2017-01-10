Jan 10 Canadian oilfield services company Savanna Energy Services Corp said on Tuesday that it would open its books this week to potential suitors interested in a deal with the company.

Savanna said it also planned to explore strategic alternatives, which may include a sale of the company among other options.

The company had rejected an unsolicited acquisition offer from Total Energy Services Inc in December. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)