By Ashley Lau

April 25 Savant Capital Management and The Monitor Group, two independent fee-only wealth management firms, said on Wednesday they plan to combine their businesses to form one $2.7-billion, multi-state advisory firm.

The deal, expected to close on June 30, would be one of the biggest mergers in the registered investment advisory sector, which caters to the fee-based, rather than commission-based, side of the wealth management industry.

"Neither Savant nor Monitor needed to do a deal; it's really an opportunity as opposed to a necessity," Savant chief executive Brent Brodeski said in an interview on Wednesday.

Brodeski said he found the idea of two registered investment advisory firms coming together as a way to expand their combined size and scope without sacrificing their core business models.

"In our industry, there really aren't great succession opportunities," he said. "It's usually either sell internally or sell to a bank, which might work for some people, but isn't a great solution."

The combined firm, to be known as Savant Capital, LLC, will have more than 90 employees working out of 10 offices in four states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Virginia and Florida. The firm will be based in Rockford, Illinois.

Savant's Chief Operating Officer, Richard Bennett, said they hope to grow the firm to $25 billion in assets under management over the next 10 years.

Savant Capital Management Chairman Thomas Muldowney and The Monitor Group Chairman Glenn Kautt will both be on the board of managers of the new firm. They will be joined by Brodeski and Bennett.

"What we're really trying to do is create a firm that is governed similarly to a publicly traded organization, with a real board overseeing a CEO," Brodeski said.

Both firms are members of the Zero Alpha Group, an international network of independent investment advisory firms.

The deal was managed by Phoenix-based Advisor Growth Strategies, LLC and San Francisco-based Advice Dynamics Partners, LLC. Details of the integration are expected to be finalized later this year.

"There are not many larger deals like this," said David Selig, chief executive of Advice Dynamics Partners. "But the founders of both firms have a shared vision for what's missing in the industry." (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; editing by Andre Grenon)