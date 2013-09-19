MILAN, Sept 19 Italian airport operator Save said on Thursday it had agreed to sell 50 percent of its food services unit Airest to Lagardere Services as part of a partnership deal to develop its brands globally.

Save, which operates the Venice airport, said in a statement that the binding agreement was based on an enterprise value for Airest of 110 million euros ($149 million).

In 2012, Aires generated sales of 198 million euros and a core profit of 11 million euros, while net debt was 47 million euros. ($1 = 0.7384 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Editing by Lisa Jucca)