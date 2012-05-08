May 8 Savient Pharmaceuticals Inc said
a Delaware court denied a request for an injunction by its
largest creditor, Tang Capital Partners, to halt Savient's plan
to raise about $44 million and extend the maturity date on
certain debt.
Tang capital had sued Savient last week alleging that the
company's directors breached their fiduciary duties by taking
certain actions that were not in the best interests of
creditors.
The creditor had also sought relief from the Court of
Chancery of the State of Delaware to declare the drugmaker
insolvent, claiming it was unjustifiably hemorrhaging cash in
pursuit of a product that had failed commercially.
Savient's gout drug Krystexxa managed sales of just $3
million in the most recent quarter, after more than a year on
the market.
Savient said it entered into an agreement with certain
holders of its currently outstanding 4.75 percent convertible
senior notes due 2018 to raise about $44 million.
It also extended the maturity date on about 50 percent of
the existing notes by about 15 months.
"With this transaction, Savient believes that its cash and
cash equivalents provide sufficient liquidity for at least the
next two years," Savient's interim chief executive David Norton
said in a statement.
Savient shares closed at $1.56 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
