* Q1 loss/shr $0.49 vs est $0.46
* Q1 revenue $3.5 mln vs est $4.6 mln
* Shares down 12 percent
(Adds conference call details, updates share movement)
May 9 Savient Pharmaceuticals Inc
posted a wider-than-expected loss on weak sales of its gout drug
Krystexxa in the first two months, sending its shares down 13
percent.
The drugmaker, which is under pressure from its largest
creditor to liquidate itself, said it expects sales of branded
and generic versions of its other drug oxandrolone -- used to
promote weight gain following involuntary weight loss -- to
decline through the year.
The company's largest creditor, Tang Capital Partners, was
denied a request on Tuesday to bar Savient from raise $44
million.
Tang Capital called Krystexxa a commercial failure and
demanded earlier this month that Savient liquidate itself and
distribute its assets to creditors.
However, Savient said on a call with analysts that sales of
Krystexxa had picked up. The company expects the increase in
sales to continue as the drug's permanent reimbursement code
became effective in January.
The number of Krystexxa accounts in the first quarter rose
20 percent sequentially to 115.
January-March net loss widened to $34.2 million, or 49 cents
per share, from $13.5 million, or 19 cents per share, last year.
Revenue more than doubled to $3.5 million. Sales of
Krystexxa contributed nearly 90 percent to total revenue.
Analysts on an average expected a loss of 46 cents per share
on revenue of $4.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares in the East Brunswick, New Jersey-based company, which
have fallen more than 10 percent since its chief financial
officer resigned last month, were down 12 percent at $1.61 on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui and Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore;
Editing by Maju Samuel, Roshni Menon)