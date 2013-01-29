LONDON Jan 29 Savile Group PLC : * Experienced difficult trading conditions in the first half, * Expects to report a significant loss for the 6 months ended 31 December 2012. * First half like for like income,excluding the cmc acquisition, around 20%

below the same period in 2011 * Expect improved performance in the second half of the year to 30 June 2013

compared to the first half.