UPDATE 1-Insurer Munich Re expects lower profit in 2017, shares fall
* Shares 2nd-worst performer on blue-chip DAX index (Recasts with CEO comment, adds analyst, share price, background)
May 1 Savills Plc :
* Acquisition
* Proposed acquisition of Studley, Inc for up to US$260 million (consensus $1.38 billion)
* Acquisition of Studley will provide Savills with a significant US footprint and a strong platform for further growth both in US
* Deal value payable in instalments between completion and 31 May 2017 in cash, promissory notes and ordinary shares of Savills (consensus $1.38 billion)
* Transaction will be implemented by way of a merger agreement, under terms of which Savills will pay up to us$260 million in cash
* Cash portion of initial and deferred consideration will be funded from savills cash and banking facilities
* Approximately half of initial consideration will be in form of up to 6.1 million new ordinary shares of savills
* Merger, which is subject to a vote of studley stockholders, is expected to close on or around 30 May 2014,
* After acquisition, group will operate in US under Savills Studley brand name and existing Savills branding arrangements will continue for rest of world
* Merger expected to enhance Savills underlying EPS in first year
* Transaction is anticipated to produce an internal rate of return materially above savills weighted average cost of capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares 2nd-worst performer on blue-chip DAX index (Recasts with CEO comment, adds analyst, share price, background)
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
LONDON, March 15 Britain's Marshalls said its paving products developed with new finishes, better drainage and easier installation helped drive a 31 percent rise in 2016 pretax profit, boosting its shares on Wednesday.