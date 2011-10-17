* Over 60 pct of Bond Street, Oxford Street foreign owned

* Foreign investors lured by weak sterling

LONDON Oct 17 Foreign landlords own over 60 percent of London's Bond Street and Oxford Street, having snapped up numerous stores in the past five years as investors sought safe havens for their cash, data from Savills showed.

The property consultancy said foreign investors were also attracted to London by the weakness of sterling, with demand pushing total property sales to over 800 million pounds ($1.3 billion) on Bond Street and 2 billion pounds on Oxford Street since 2006.

Investors from countries such as Denmark, Qatar, Libya, Hong Kong and Canada now own 61 percent of Oxford Street, while five years ago 96 percent of the street was held by UK funds and British and Irish private investors, Savills said.

Similarly on Bond Street, 69 percent of the location's properties are owned by overseas investors, up from five years ago when only 14 percent was foreign owned.

While UK investors are still Bond Street's biggest single owners at 22 percent, the French and Danish both own 13.6 percent, while investors from China, the Middle East, Singapore and Thailand hold a combined 19.1 percent.

Bond Street and Oxford Street are the UK's two most expensive streets for retail rents, occupying second and sixth place respectively in a 2011 Cushman and Wakefield survey of Europe's priciest shopping streets.

"We're seeing rental growth of up to 90 percent in some sections of the streets, and that's set to continue," Senior Surveyor Jonathan O'Regan, from Savills' central London investment team, told Reuters.

"There's also huge uncertainty elsewhere in all these people's portfolios ... Property on Bond Street is probably seen as the safest haven for a good diverse portfolio," he said.

Property yields on the two streets have tumbled to record lows in the past year on the back of investor demand. In July, the Cartier store at 40-41 Old Bond Street was sold for 18 million pounds, reflecting a yield of 2.8 percent.

The strength of the investment market also reflects the robustness of retailer demand for shop space on Bond Street and Oxford Street, which has seen retailers paying significant premiums and rents to take over prized locations. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Brenda Goh)