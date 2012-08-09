* H1 pretax profit 19.7 mln stg vs 20.6 mln stg yoy

LONDON Aug 9 British property consultancy Savills said it expects European property markets to remain unsettled and very subdued in countries like Italy and Spain, as it reported a 4 percent fall in first-half group profit before tax.

The company said on Thursday underlying profit before tax fell to 19.7 million pounds ($30.9 million) in the six months through June, versus 20.6 million pounds in the same period last year. Group revenue rose 5 percent to 353.3 million pounds.

It said its first-half performance was better than it had anticipated due to the growth of its consultancy and property managemenet business, which now make up 60 percent of its income and profits. It also said it had cut losses in its continental European business.

"Looking to the second half, we currently see no material change in the overall outlook for our business," Group Chief Executive Jeremy Helsby said in a statement.

"In Asia, we anticipate an improvement in activity levels in our principal markets ... In Continental Europe, we expect transaction markets to remain unsettled in core markets and very subdued in southern Europe," he said, adding that it was too early to predict trading in the UK due to the London Olympics.

Savills, which competes globally with CBRE Group and Jones Lang LaSalle, has been hit by the euro zone debt crisis and government red tape in Asia which have crimped property deal activity over the past year.

Shares in Savills closed at 377 pence on Wednesday, valuing the company at 499 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6386 British pounds) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Paul Sandle)