By Max De Haldevang
LONDON Aug 8 British property consultancy
Savills Plc said property markets in the UK and Asia
were strong as it reported a 40 percent profit rise for the
first half of 2013.
The company said on Thursday underlying profit before tax
grew to 26 million pounds ($40.3 million) in the six months
through June from 19.7 million in the same period last year, on
revenue up 13 percent to 399 million.
Savills, which competes with CBRE Group Inc and
Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, said its first-half performance
had also been helped by restructuring and reinvestment in
continental Europe, reducing losses there.
The group said it expected no change in its overall outlook
for the rest of 2013, but performance in Hong Kong was predicted
to slow after the government increased stamp duty.
"Savills has delivered a strong first half performance in
line with our expectations as a result of our strength in key
... markets in the UK and Asia Pacific and a continued reduction
in losses in continental Europe," Group Chief Executive Jeremy
Helsby said.
Dublin, Germany, France and possibly Spain would be the
prime areas of growth over the coming 12 to 18 months, Helsby
added.
Shares in Savills, which have increased 35 percent since the
start of the year, were trading up 0.2 percent at 631.5 pence by
0736 GMT.