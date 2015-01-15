UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
LONDON Jan 15 British property consultant Savills raised its profit forecast for its 2014 financial year after seeing strong performances across its businesses in December.
The company said on Thursday it now anticipated that underlying results for the year ended Dec. 31 would be well ahead of previous expectations but said it maintained a cautious outlook for the year ahead. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by David Clarke)
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.