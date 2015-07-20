July 20 Property investment manager Savills Investment Management appointed Will Johnson and Ataru Hayashi as associate directors in its Japan investment team.

Johnson, who was previously head of research and consultancy at Savills Japan, will be responsible for developing house views on the Japanese real estate market and conduct investment research for specific transactions.

Hayashi will focus on underwriting, execution, and monitoring of asset management. He joins from BlackRock Japan where he was in-charge of acquisitions product development. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)