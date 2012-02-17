(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are her own.)
By Kathleen Kingsbury
NEW YORK Feb 17 Whether for a rainy day
fund or retirement, the number of people able to make ends meet
and still set aside money for the future is declining, according
to new survey results released today.
Stagnant wages, a depressed housing market, and rising basic
expenses top the list of potential reasons why.
"We're seeing some hopeful economic signs, but in downturns,
households are often the last sector of the economy to
experience growth in favorable indexes," said Stephen Brobeck,
executive director of the Consumer Federation of America (CFA),
at a news conference on Friday. "Incomes and home equity have
yet to recover."
In its fifth annual survey, the America Saves campaign, a
joint effort of the CFA and the American Savings Education
Council, asked 1,007 U.S. adults about their saving habits.
Contacted in February, 66 percent reported that, over the past
year, they'd spent less than their income and saved the
difference. This represents a 7 percent drop from 2010.
The America Saves findings were released at the kick-off to
the annual America Saves week, a collaboration of nearly 1,000
organizations. The campaign encourages families to assess their
current financial situation, set savings goals and take action
to save more, usually by setting up automatic savings mechanisms
such as payroll deductions.
But it's a steep road ahead. The survey showed only 42
percent had developed specific savings goals and more than half
of those not yet retired thought they were building a large
enough nest egg to maintain their standard of living. Not
surprisingly, those struggling the most are households making
less than $25,000 - which was about a quarter of families.
On a positive note, two-thirds said they'd set aside
adequate funds for unexpected expenses such as a health
emergency or car repair. Four-fifths were debt-free or were
working to reduce their debt load.
The America Saves findings are the latest in a string of
reports indicating saving has slowed down in the United States.
In September, the Commerce Department said the nation's savings
rate had dropped for three consecutive months to 3.6 percent of
personal disposable income, the lowest level since the recession
began. The fourth quarter of 2011 saw a 29 percent drop in
savings over the previous year.
Nonetheless, there have been signs the recession has
fundamentally shifted American financial priorities. Nearly half
of U.S. adults aged 18 and older surveyed by the National
Endowment for Financial Education (NEFE) this fall said having
enough money for retirement was their top financial goal, while
only 17 percent said buying a home was their top priority.
"People grasp the importance of planning for the future and
seem to be shifting their approach-from physical to more
financial security-based values," said, Ted Beck, president and
CEO of NEFE, said in a statement, in reference to the decline in
interest in saving to buy a house.
Yet 70 percent of those surveyed said the biggest obstacle
to achieving this was their inability to save. The 2011
Retirement Confidence Survey alarmingly found that 56 percent of
those polled had saved less than $25,000 for retirement.
WHAT'S HOLDING PEOPLE BACK
Historically the U.S. savings rate has fluctuated according
to the business cycle. In an economic downturn, Americans tend
to save more; they save less when times are flusher.
Following that pattern, one of more optimistic hypotheses
for why the savings rate is falling is more confidence in
today's economy. Scott Hoyt, an economist at Moody's Analytics,
suggested consumers may feel sure enough about where the economy
is going to start spending again.
"During the retrenchment, a lot of pent-up demand built up,"
Hoyt said. "Now that consumers aren't as worried about losing
their job or the prospects of finding a new one are better,
they're willing to buy new appliances or replace their older
cars."
More consumer spending is good news for the near-term
economic outlook, particularly in an unsteady recovery. Then
again, not saving now means consumers could have less to spend
down the road.
Less sanguine is the viewpoint that Americans are saving
less because of weak or stagnant wage growth. That is, workers
can't set money aside because their full earnings are going to
cover everyday expenses, such as rent, gas and groceries.
Real wages fell about 2 percent in 2011, the Bureau of Labor
Statistics reported in late January. Consumer prices rose
modestly in January on higher costs for food, gas, clothing and
rent, according to data released Friday.
"While hiring has picked up in recent months," said Mark
Vitner, senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities, "the quality
of jobs being added is still heavily weighted toward lower
paying jobs, many of which are also only part-time."
Vitner noted that two-fifths of jobs created over the past
year have been in retail, leisure and hospitality, home health
care or temporary staffing. "The average wages earned in these
industries are just a little above the minimum wage," he said.
In other words, take-home pay is struggling to keep pace with
inflation.
Still, few believe the savings rate will drop to or below
the 3.1 percent it averaged in the decade before the downturn.
"The recession was a wake-up call for most consumers and
especially baby boomers," Hoyt said. "They aren't going back to
their old ways anytime soon."
