MILAN Dec 2 Italian freight-forwarding company Savino del Bene has pushed back its planned stock market debut to give investors more time to submit orders for the shares, the company said on Monday.

Shares in the Florence-based company, which transports and warehouses goods including food, fuel and clothing around the world, had been due to start trading on Dec. 6.

It did not give a reason for the delay. Typically when companies extend an offer period it is because they have not yet received enough orders for the sale, or are not happy with the type of investors they have received orders from.

Savino del Bene said order books on the sale of around 31 percent, the second new listing due to be completed in Milan this year, would now close on Dec. 4, two days later than originally planned, with the firm making its debut on Dec. 10.

The sale, in which shares are being offered at 2.55-3.1 euros each, is expected to value the business at between 287 million euros and 348 million euros ($389.07-471.77 million).

Last week Dubai-based property firm DAMAC Real Estate extended roadshows for its London listing, while Austrian packaging group Constantia Flexibles cancelled a planned stock market debut after investor demand fell short of expectations.

Fellow Italian listing candidate Moncler has seen strong demand for its flotation however, with a source close to the deal saying on Monday the share sale was already more than 12 times subscribed. ($1 = 0.7377 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie in Milan; writing by Kylie MacLellan in London; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)