* Savola picks JP Morgan as adviser for potential bid
* KKR/CVC bid expected, another possible bidder - sources
* Bids due mid-Oct
DUBAI, Sept 16 Up to three bidders could submit
offers to buy a majority stake in Kuwait Food Co
(Americana) ahead of a deadline for second-round bids in
mid-October, sources aware of the matter told Reuters.
One of the bidders, Savola Group, said on Tuesday
it had appointed JP Morgan to advise on a potential
purchase of a stake in Americana, although the Saudi firm
cautioned it had not yet signed any agreement to invest.
A joint bid from private equity giants KKR & Co and
CVC Capital Partners is also expected, one of the
sources said, while a bid from a third party could materialise.
The firm has been in focus since Reuters reported in April
that the al-Kharafi family, the billionaire majority shareholder
with 66.8 percent of the firm, had hired investment bank
Rothschild to explore a possible sale.
In a filing to the Kuwaiti bourse on Tuesday, Americana -
one of the Middle East's largest food firms - said the board and
the executive management had no knowledge of any proposals to
acquire the company and the firm had not received any offers.
Last month, the company denied any knowledge of talks with
Savola on a possible acquisition. The Saudi group said a day
later it had held preliminary negotiations with one of the
largest Americana shareholders.
KKR and CVC declined to comment. Sources spoke to Reuters on
condition of anonymity as the information is not public.
Americana, with a market value of about $4.3 billion, is a
franchise operator of restaurants including KFC and Pizza Hut,
owned by Yum Brands, and Red Lobster and Olive Garden,
owned by Darden Restaurants. It also makes food products
such as frozen vegetables.
Bloomberg reported on Sunday that besides Savola and the
joint KKR/CVC offers, TPG Capital Management may also bid for
the business. The report said banks were lining up financing
packages for bidders worth between $1 billion and $3 billion.
A source confirmed to Reuters that banks were working on
providing loan financing to support bids, although he declined
to provide further details.
