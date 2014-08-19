UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI Aug 19 Major Saudi Arabian food producer Savola Group said on Tuesday it had conducted preliminary talks with one of the largest shareholders in Kuwait Food Co (Americana) on a potential purchase of that shareholder's stake.
Savola said it had signed a non-disclosure agreement with the shareholder, and repeated that it had not entered into any binding commitments.
The Saudi company did not name the shareholder. Reuters reported in April that the al-Kharafi family, the billionaire majority shareholder in Americana at 66.8 percent, had hired investment bank Rothschild to explore a possible sale of the business.
Savola said last week that it had begun preliminary talks on a potential acquisition of Americana and that it had attended an investor roadshow held by Americana's management. U.S. private equity firms are also believed to have expressed interest.
On Monday this week, however, Americana issued a statement saying it had no knowledge of any talks with Savola on a possible acquisition. (Reporting by Azza al Arabi; Writing by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources