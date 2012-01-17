* Q4 earnings jump to $497 mln riyals from 2 mln a year ago,
above views
* Earnings include 153 mln riyals gain from a land sale
* Forecasts Q1 income of 220 mln riyals before capital gains
DUBAI, Jan 17 Saudi Savola Group
posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 498.6 million riyals
($132.95 million), beating analyst forecasts, helped by a
one-time gain from an asset sale.
The earnings compared to a net profit of just 2 million
riyals a year earlier, when provisions for loss-making units and
asset write-offs almost wiped out quarterly profit at the Saudi
food company.
Savola attributed the increase in earnings to a turnaround
in the profitability of overseas food operations, gaining a
larger share of the retail market and a capital gain of 153
million riyals from a land sale, according to a bourse
statement.
Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast earnings of 363
million and 465 million riyals.
Operating profit rose to 587.5 million riyals in the
quarter, up 32.7 percent from a year earlier.
In a separate statement, Savola forecast a first-quarter net
income of 220 million riyals before capital gains.
The company proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.55 riyal
per share, another bourse statement said.
($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals)